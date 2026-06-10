Haflong MLA joins review meeting for development projects in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Governing Council of the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), Dima Hasao, met on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of District Commissioner and DMFT Chairperson Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge to review proposed development projects and the utilisation of DMFT funds for local welfare.

The meeting was attended by the Haflong MLA Rupali Langthasa, senior government officials, and members of the Governing Council.

Chairperson Hyalinge urged coordinated action between elected representatives, council members, and administrative departments to fast-track high-impact projects and ensure that DMFT resources reach intended beneficiaries. The Haflong MLA and other participants expressed commitment to supporting initiatives that address infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood needs in the district.

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