Haflong college students protest result discrepancies, lock gates over FYUGP results

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HAFLONG: Students of Haflong Government College intensified their agitation on Monday by locking the college gates for three days in protest against alleged discrepancies in the FYUGP Odd Semester examination results declared by Assam University.

The student bodies are demanding immediate intervention from the university authorities, including re-evaluation of answer scripts, greater transparency in the assessment process, and early resolution of withheld and disputed results. However, following discussions with the principal and faculty members of Haflong Government College, the agitating students have temporarily suspended their protest for the next 36 hours to ensure the smooth functioning of the college.

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