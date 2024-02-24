Haflong: Nriambanglo-Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 54E construction in full swing

Haflong: The construction of Nriambanglo-Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 54 E is in full swing following people’s outcry. The stretch from of Nriambanglo-Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 54 E which runs through major parts of Dima Hasao is also considered as the prime means of communication between Guwahati and Haflong.

There has been allegations from the public that the above mentioned stretch and particularly the S-turning area were neglected by the authority concerned for long, following which the people of Dima Hasao had to suffer a lot. Considering the plight of the people, the NHAI authority ultimately sanctioned good amount and engaged a reputed construction company.

Dinesh chandra R. Agarwal Infracon Private Limited has been given a deadline of 1095 days to complete the construction of the 49 km road and the company will have to carry out the maintenance work for the next 15 years.

Out of the 49 km road, 4 km road will be an elevated route, and a 2 km road near Nirimbanglo will be built as per a new alignment as the road is a sinking zone. The road’s alignment will be changed in another area in New Leikul (Jatinga).

Elevated roads will be made in Boro Mulkoi and Reko (between Jatinga and Harangajao) as these areas are landslide-prone. Re-arrangements might be made in their alignments too wherever needed. The entire route will be built without destroying nature, the sources said.

Gaurishankar, in charge of the bridge built near Miyungkro, while talking to this correspondent said that everything is going in accordance to the norms maintaining all sorts of quality. He hopes that the construction of the bridge would be completed in specific time.

S. Langthasa, one of the NH affected persons near Kapurchera near Harangajao said they have lost at least 15 Bighas of land belonging to his four brothers. Water sources to their paddy fields were also destroyed due to the construction of NH.

