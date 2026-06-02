Haflong: Review Meeting Assesses Progress of Development Projects in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: An important review meeting was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Chief Executive Member, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Secretariat, Haflong, to assess the progress of various ongoing development projects across Dima Hasao district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, MLA Rupali Langthasa, and Executive Member Monjay Langthasa. Senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and contractors associated with different development projects also participated in the meeting. During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted on the progress of ongoing road, bridge, and other infrastructure development projects being implemented across the district.

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