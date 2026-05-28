Former NCHAC leader raises concern over vacancies in key departments of Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Former MLA and ex-Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Samarjit Haflongbar, has written to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging immediate postings of full-fledged officers in several key departments under the council’s administrative control, with special emphasis on the Education Department.

In his letter, Haflongbar highlighted that the Education Department in Dima Hasao has been operating without senior officers for an extended period. He said that posts including Additional Director of Education (Hills), Inspector of Schools, and Deputy Inspector of Schools were vacant. The situation intensified after the retirement of the Additional Director on March 31, leaving the department without a responsible senior official. Haflongbar also noted that all higher secondary schools in the district — both provincialised and government — have been run by Principals-in-charge for nearly ten years, rather than regular principals.

The former NCHAC leader warned that similar vacancies affect other vital departments, including Public Works (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation and Water Resources, and several Block Development Offices. He said that many posts such as Executive Engineers and Block Development Officers, are unfilled or managed on an additional-charge basis by lower-rank officers.

Also Read: HAFLONG: Six Executive Members Appointed in NCHAC; Two Relieved of Posts