HAFLONG: Saurashtra–Silchar National Highway-27 unlikely to open by Jan 31

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Despite repeated assurances by Assam Minister Kaushik Rai that the Saurashtra–Silchar stretch of National Highway 27 will be opened by January 31, ground realities suggest that the deadline may be difficult to meet. While construction work on the Jatinga to Harangajao stretch of NH-27 has progressed significantly and is moving at a commendable pace, several critical sections still require substantial work. In particular, portions between Miyangkhro and Kapurchera, as well as certain stretches near Harangajao, need more time for proper execution, finishing, and safety measures.

Local residents and regular commuters have expressed concern over the repeated announcements regarding the highway’s opening. Many are unable to understand why review meetings are being held frequently, followed by declarations of an imminent inauguration, when visible work remains incomplete at multiple points.

Sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that although construction activities were in full swing, completing the remaining work in a safe and durable manner by January 31 appeared unrealistic. They stressed that rushing the process could compromise safety, especially in a hilly and landslide-prone terrain like Dima Hasao.

The NH-27 is considered a crucial lifeline connecting Barak Valley with the rest of Assam, and expectations among the public are high. However, residents feel that a realistic timeline, rather than repeated deadlines, would help manage expectations and ensure quality construction.

