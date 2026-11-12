Haflong Transformed into a Winter Paradise After Rare Hailstorm

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The picturesque hill town of Haflong, known as the ‘Queen of Dima Hasao,’ witnessed an unprecedented weather event on Wednesday as a massive hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall hit the region, leaving the town shrouded under a thick layer of ice.

The storm turned the lush green landscapes of Haflong into a striking winter scene, giving residents a surreal, Ladakh-like experience right in the heart of the district.

As the hail settled across roads, rooftops, and open grounds, local children played with the thick deposits of ice, delighting in the rare phenomenon.

Despite the intensity of the storm, no untoward damage to property or loss of life has been reported so far, bringing relief to the local administration and residents alike. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation across the district as normal life resumes in the wake of the unusual spell.