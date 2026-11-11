Unseasonal Hailstorm Turns Shillong Into Winter Wonderland

Shillong: A sudden and intense hailstorm accompanied by a heavy downpour struck Meghalaya’s capital on Wednesday morning, plunging temperatures and wrapping the city in a thick, snowy blanket of white.

The unexpected tempest, which rolled in around 11:00 AM, lasted for over an hour across several sectors. Commuters in neighborhoods like Mawlai, Mawiong, and Umrynjah were forced to pull over as roads and playgrounds turned dangerously slippery.

Visuals circulating online showcased multi-story commercial buildings, landmarks, and tin-roofed houses entirely blanketed by accumulating layers of marble-sized ice pellets.

While the sudden whiteout generated a festive atmosphere for some residents, with social media users remarking that it brought an early "Christmas feel" to the Pine City, it has sparked acute anxiety among rural communities.

The unseasonal November storm heavily battered surrounding farming villages in the East Khasi Hills and Eastern West Khasi Hills districts, flattening vast stretches of mature paddy fields just days away from harvest.

"It is not just a loss of crop, it is a loss of our whole season's work," a distressed farmer from an affected village shared. Local agriculturalists are now desperately appealing to the state government to treat the weather anomaly as a natural calamity and deploy immediate relief. "This damage was caused by nature. The government should show concern," they added.

Meteorological readings indicate that the atmospheric instability has forced daytime temperatures down into the mid-teens. Regional weather analysts expect the mercury to plummet further into the coming days, signaling the rapid onset of a harsher winter across Meghalaya.