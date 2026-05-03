Haflong Vote Counting on May 4, 2026: District Administration Fully Prepared with Tight Security

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The district administration has completed all necessary arrangements for the counting of votes scheduled on May 4, 2026. This was announced during a press meet held on Saturday at the DC Conference Hall in Haflong.

Addressing the media, District Commissioner and District Election Officer Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, stated that the administration is fully prepared to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process. She informed that counting will commence at 8:00 AM, beginning with Postal Ballots.

To maintain strict security and order, the DC Office premises will be completely cordoned off on the day of counting, with entry restricted to authorized personnel only.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakati, also briefed the media on the security arrangements. He assured that adequate measures have been put in place to maintain law and order, ensuring the counting process is conducted peacefully and without disruption. The administration has urged all stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining discipline during the counting process.

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