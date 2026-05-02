Assam Election 2026: Prohibitory order issued in Tamulpur ahead of vote counting

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: In order to maintain peace, law and order, and security during the counting of votes for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2026, the Tamulpur district administration has imposed important prohibitory measures. District Commissioner Simi Karan, IAS, issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the order, the gathering of people and parking of vehicles within a radius of 100 metres of the counting centre set up at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School have been strictly prohibited. Entry of any person without a valid identity card has also been banned.

Further, the following restrictions have been imposed: setting up of temporary shops or food stalls within 100 metres is prohibited; carrying weapons, sticks, or any objects that may be used as weapons, as well as holding victory processions, is banned; use of firecrackers, explosives, or any sound-emitting devices is prohibited; use of loudspeakers, whether mounted on vehicles or otherwise, is restricted; and carrying mobile phones, cameras, and electronic gadgets inside the counting hall is prohibited (except for authorised persons).

This order will not apply to security personnel and government officials engaged in election duty. It will come into force from May 4, 2026, and remain effective until the completion of the counting process.

Also Read: Sivasagar DM Imposes 60-Day Prohibitory Orders Under BNSS Section 163