Haflong youth Harshvardhan Upadhyay soars high with US commercial pilot licence

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A young man from Haflong has turned his dream of flying into reality, earning a commercial pilot licence in the United States after nearly two years of rigorous training, practice, and examinations.

Harshvardhan Upadhyay, son of Hrishikesh Upadhyay and Arati Upadhyay, completed his pilot training at Treasure Coast Flight Training in Stuart, Florida. He underwent extensive practical flight training besides studying various aspects of aviation and appearing for a series of examinations required for the licence.

Harshvardhan had travelled to the US with the aim of pursuing aviation as a career. Over the course of his training, he reportedly displayed discipline, patience, and perseverance while progressing through the various stages of flight instruction and testing.

The Haflong College unit of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union congratulated Harshvardhan on his achievement. The organisation said that his success was a matter of pride not only for his family but also for the people of Haflong and Dima Hasao.

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