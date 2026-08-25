Annual Dope Tests for Every Pilot Under Consideration, Says Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is considering a proposal to conduct dope tests on every pilot at least once a year, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the minister said existing regulations currently require dope testing of 10 per cent of the overall pilot network. However, the DGCA is examining the possibility of expanding the testing regime to cover all pilots through random testing.

Naidu said the proposed change is being assessed from both aviation safety and operational perspectives. He said authorities would need to consider the views of all stakeholders before introducing any broader testing requirement.

“There are multiple ways of approaching this dope test,” the minister said, adding that the DGCA is currently working on a strategy for implementing wider testing.

He said a system under which every pilot undergoes at least one random dope test annually could strengthen safety oversight, but its potential impact on airline operations would also need to be evaluated.

The minister said the government would seek to strike a balance between ensuring flight safety and maintaining smooth airline operations as the DGCA works on the proposal.