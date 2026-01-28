HAFLONG: 5th Assam Police Battalion celebrates 17th Busu Dima Festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 5th Assam Police Battalion (APBn), Sontilla, celebrated the 17th Busu Dima Festival 2026 with traditional fervour and community spirit at the Unit Hospital Ground on Tuesday.

The event began with the felicitation of the chief guest and other dignitaries, followed by a welcome address by the President of the 5th APBn Busu Dima Committee, who highlighted the cultural significance of Busu Dima as an important agrarian festival of the Dimasa community, symbolizing thanksgiving, unity, and harmony.

Short speeches were delivered by the chief guest and other VIPs, who appreciated the role of the Assam police in preserving and promoting indigenous traditions alongside their professional duties. They emphasized cultural harmony and mutual respect among communities.

A colourful cultural programme featuring traditional Dimasa dances enthralled the audience, showcasing the rich heritage and age-old customs of the Dimasa people. The celebration also included prize distribution with cash awards to encourage cultural participation and talent.

The programme concluded with a traditional Busu lunch, shared by all participants, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness and celebration.

