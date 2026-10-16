Haflong’s Jagannath Temple Upholds Century-Old Durga Puja Traditions

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Over the years, the way Durga Puja is celebrated has transformed significantly. Bright, colourful illuminations, innovative themes, modern pandal designs, and various cultural events have become integral parts of the festival. However, in Haflong-the headquarters of Assam's hilly Dima Hasao district-there stands a historical temple where scriptural guidelines, religious discipline, and long-standing traditions take precedence over modern glamour.

The Jagannath Temple in Haflong was established in 1912 (1318 BS) in memory of the late Harchandra Das, a native of Teotia in Dhaka Bikrampur. Today, Durga Puja continues to be solemnised at this 115-year-old temple following traditional rituals, serving as a vital symbol of the hill town's religious and cultural heritage.

Generation after generation, those associated with the temple have prioritised scriptural guidelines and established customs. Despite changing times, this commitment to preserving the core religious framework gives the temple's celebrations a distinct identity.

Also Read: Five-Day Traffic Curbs Announced in Guwahati for Durga Puja