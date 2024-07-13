Haflong's Sixth Schedule Protection Committee Organizes Week-Long Hunger Strike for Political Empowerment

HAFLONG: The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee of Haflong organized a week-long hunger strike in-front of the District Commissioner’s office, Haflong on Friday to demand five key points. The key points of their demand included the immediate implementation of Article 244A and the declaration of Dima Hasao as an autonomous state, revision of the Constitution (125th) Amendment Act of 2019 to empower autonomous councils, withdrawal of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan in Dima Hasao, implementation of Guwahati High Court orders to form a commission to frame council election rules, and an increase in assembly seats and a separate Lok Sabha seat for Dima Hasao.

The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee of Haflong, a group dedicated to safeguarding the rights and autonomy of the indigenous people of Dima Hasao, had been advocating for greater political empowerment for their community. Fed up with the lack of progress and representation, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Led by the convener, Daniel Langthasa, who is also a former member of the autonomous council, the committee organized the hunger strike for seven days. They were determined to draw attention to their demands and make sure that their voices were heard.

Convener Langthasa was supported by former president of Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (Dimasa Apex Body) Bahim Chandra Langthasa, former executive members, Suraj Naiding, Mihir Gorlosa, former MLA Samajit Haflongbar and many other prominent personalities of Dim Hasao.

