Hagrama Mohilary invites regional parties to constitute BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: Former BTC chief and president of Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday called upon all regional parties to come forward to form the BTC government instead of inclining towards national parties, indicating that the regional issues will be overshadowed if national parties rule the small territorial councils like BTC. Mohilary made this appeal to all regional parties ahead of the floor test of the BJP-UPPL- GSP coalition government with PramodBoro as chief.

Mohilary was addressing a press conference held at the party office in Kokrajhar on Tuesday just after the Gauhati High Court's hearing on the writ petition for showing floor test on December 24. He said that regional parties should come forward unitedly to run the BTC administration for the interest of regional and local issues. "The regional parties can protect the interest and integrity of the region. The positions like chief and deputy chief are not a big issue in uniting the regional forces," he added.

The press meet held at the party head office here was also attended by former BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyari and former EM, Derhasat Basumatary who won from the Salakati constituency in the recently-held BTC election.

