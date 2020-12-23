Hagrama Mohilary to be provided security at par with Cabinet Minister

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Soon after former BTC chief and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary asked the IGP, BTC for complete withdrawal of security cover provided to him on Monday, the IGP, BTC on Tuesday said that Mohilary would be provided security cover at par with the cabinet ministers of Assam.

In a reply to Mohilary, the IGP, BTC Anurag Agarwal said that based on the current threat perception, the former chief of BTC and BPF president would be provided two PSOs, one lead officer and an escort personnel besides 2+6 armed house guards which is at par with the cabinet ministers of Assam.

Mohilary had written to the IGP, BTC to completely withdraw all the PSOs, escorts and house guards provided to him. However, it is learnt that Mohilary was not happy with the lifting of security coverage one after another and thus he had asked to take back all security personnel provided to him.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: Hagrama Mohilary invites regional parties to constitute BTC