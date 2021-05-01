Hailakandi District Administration Constituted Circle Level Task Force

A CORRESPONDENT



HAILAKANDI: The Hailakandi district administration has constituted Circle Level Task Force to ensure COVID-19 protocols and to contain the fast spread of the virus in the district. An order to this effect was issued by Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman, DDMA, Megh Nidhi Dahal here on Thursday. The Circle Level Task Force will consist of Circle Officer, Officer Incharge of police station, Block Development Officer and Incharge of BPHC in rural areas and Incharge UHC in urban areas. The task force will monitor the wearing of mask by the general public and observance of COVID protocols in private functions.

It will conduct contact tracing of positive patients and effective testing, tracking and tracing activities. The task force will also recommend measures for asymptomatic patients for isolation and make arrangements for burial and cremation of dead bodies of COVID afflicted patients. Moreover, the task force will ensure vaccination systemically in their respective jurisdictions and carry out other tasks assigned by the district administration from time to time. The order stated that the task force will enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviours in public places, including imposition of fine against the violators. The Superintendent of Police and the Circle Officers will furnish daily report on the activities of the task force to the DDMA and Magistracy Branch of DC's office.

