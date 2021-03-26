Hailakandi election authorities released Music video 'Let's go out and vote'

A CORRESPONDENT



HAILAKANDI: The Hailakandi election authorities released a music video urging voters to cast their votes in a big way during the upcoming Assembly election following COVID-19 protocols.

The music video entitled 'Cholo Vote Dite Jai (Let's go out and vote) was released by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Narendra Kumar Shah in presence of Election Officer, Twohir Alom, Assistant Commissioner, Sari L. Lungtau, Assistant Commissioner, Raghuraj Baidya, Assistant Commissioner, Murchona Malakar, members of SVEEP Cell, Shankar Choudhury and Bijoyanee Bhattacharjee at DC's conference hall here on Thursday.

"Voting is challenging for many people, especially when the pandemic is far from over," said Jhalak Das who shot the video and recruited volunteers and professional performers to help produce the music video under the banner of his firm Golden Ratio in a span of seven to eight days. "We put this song together based on a truly global hit song 'Wavin' Flag' released during FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010, to motivate voters in a creative and entertaining way to help them prepare to vote with confidence," quipped Das. The 3.19 minute music video features pictures and video grabs of various election related campaigns taken up under SVEEP with good lyrics accompanied by classical dance, martial arts and other performing arts together with some landmarks of Hailakandi district to keep the voters enthralled. The song is sung by local artist Pratul Sinha, who also penned the lyrics. Besides the music video, two other voter awareness videos were also produced by the election authorities here under the SVEEP initiative.

