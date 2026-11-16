Sikkim Supreme Goes Global as First Food Consignments Head to US and Australia

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday, November 16, 2026, flagged off the first international export consignment of state-owned brand Sikkim Supreme to the United States and Australia in Gangtok.

The Sikkim Supreme export marks the state's entry into international retail markets with locally processed food products manufactured at the Government Fruit Preservation Factory (GFPF) in Singtam.

The export launch marks a new chapter for Sikkim's state-owned food brand, Sikkim Supreme, as locally processed products enter international retail markets for the first time.

According to the details shared by the state government, the Department of Commerce & Industries supervised the initiative, while the Government Fruit Preservation Factory manufactured the products for export.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off the consignment in Gangtok, marking the state's move to take its locally sourced food products beyond domestic markets.

In an official statement after the event, Tamang described the export as a proud moment for Sikkim,

"A proud moment for Sikkim as Sikkim Supreme goes global with its first international consignment exported to the USA and Australia, taking the authentic flavours and legacy of our state to the world. Best wishes to the officials and staff of the Commerce & Industries Department and the Government Fruit Preservation Factory. May this milestone pave the way for many more global successes."

Sikkim Supreme's product portfolio includes between 60 and 98 locally sourced products, according to the supplied information.

These include GI-tagged Dalle Khursani chilli pickles, fruit squashes, jams and organic spices. The range reflects the state's efforts to promote products made from local agricultural produce.

The international consignment also provides an opportunity to introduce Sikkim's regional food products to consumers in the United States and Australia.

Established in 1956 near Singtam, the Government Fruit Preservation Factory was initially set up to prevent post-harvest spoilage of locally produced oranges. The facility became a state public sector undertaking in 1975. Its latest export milestone coincides with its 70th anniversary.

Recent automation, sanctioned by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), has increased production capacity. The factory has recorded a threefold to fourfold increase in output following the automation initiative. This expansion supports the factory's ability to process a wider range of locally sourced products for markets beyond Sikkim.

Sikkim's international export initiative follows its participation in World Food India, where the state sought to connect local organic farmers directly with international buyers.

The approach aims to reduce dependence on intermediaries and create direct market opportunities for local agricultural producers.

The Sikkim Supreme export launch adds a new dimension to that effort by taking processed products manufactured at a state-owned facility to overseas markets.

With its first international consignment dispatched to the United States and Australia, Sikkim has taken an initial step towards establishing its state-owned food brand in global retail markets.