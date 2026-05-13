Hailstorm leaves Bajali’s homegrown mango trees nearly fruitless this season

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: An unusual mango season is being witnessed across Bajali this year, with many mango trees bearing very few or no fruits after a severe hailstorm struck the region a few months ago, damaging mango flowers during the crucial blooming period.

The storm reportedly destroyed a large portion of the blossoms across villages and farmlands, directly affecting fruit formation. As a result, households that traditionally depend on homegrown seasonal mangoes are facing disappointment and loss this year.

In many rural areas of Bajali, families prefer consuming mangoes grown in their own farmland rather than purchasing them from markets. For them, mango season is not only about fruit but also about tradition, taste, and self-sufficiency. However, this year, many trees stand nearly empty.

Residents are now worried about the impact of unpredictable weather patterns on future harvests.

Also Read: Assam: Hailstorm in Dhemaji Destroys 30 Bighas of Crops, Farmers Face Rs 12.5 Lakh Loss