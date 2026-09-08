Hajo Police Seize 26 Cattle, Detain One in Intensified Crackdown on Illegal Transport

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Hajo police have intensified their crackdown on the alleged illegal transportation of cattle, seizing 26 cattle and detaining one person during an operation based on a tip-off. According to police sources, the operation was conducted at Abhaypur on the Guwahati-Daulashal road following confidential information about the transportation of cattle. During the operation, police intercepted and seized an Eicher truck bearing registration number AS01RC1217. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 26 cattle. In connection with the incident, police detained Sadek Ali (38 years) of Sarthebari in Barpeta district.

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