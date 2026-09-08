Assam News

Hajo Police Seize 26 Cattle, Detain One in Intensified Crackdown on Illegal Transport

Hajo police have intensified their crackdown on the alleged illegal transportation of cattle, seizing 26 cattle and detaining one person during an operation based on a tip-off.
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A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Hajo police have intensified their crackdown on the alleged illegal transportation of cattle, seizing 26 cattle and detaining one person during an operation based on a tip-off. According to police sources, the operation was conducted at Abhaypur on the Guwahati-Daulashal road following confidential information about the transportation of cattle. During the operation, police intercepted and seized an Eicher truck bearing registration number AS01RC1217. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 26 cattle. In connection with the incident, police detained Sadek Ali (38 years) of Sarthebari in Barpeta district.

 Also Read: Kamargaon Police Nab Two Youths for Series of Cattle Thefts in Golaghat District

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