Kamargaon Police Nab Two Youths for Series of Cattle Thefts in Golaghat District

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kamargaon Police have succeeded in arresting two youths from Kuruwabahi in Bokakhat for allegedly creating panic through cattle thefts in various areas under the jurisdiction of Kamargaon Police Station in Golaghat district.

According to reports, a cow was stolen on Friday from near the residence of Anil Bora, a resident of Tamulipathar under Kamargaon Police Station. Following the incident, Anil Bora’s son, Birinchi Bora, lodged an FIR at Kamargaon Police Station.

Based on the FIR, Kamargaon Police began an investigation. On Saturday, acting on information received from a special source, police conducted a raid at a house in Kuruwabahi, Bokakhat. During the operation, police recovered the stolen cow along with a motorcycle and brought them to the police station.

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