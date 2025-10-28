Haryana team visits Kamrup to study best practices to prevent child marriage

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A four-member delegation from the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Haryana, led by Dr Poonam Raman, Joint Director of the department, visited Kamrup district on October 27 to study the best measures and practices adopted by the Kamrup district to prevent child marriage. The team met with various district-level stakeholders at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, Additional Superintendent of Police Somalin Shubhadrashini, along with Project Officer, WCD Haryana, Dr Kamelesh Rana, Consultant, Domestic Violence, Pooja, Consultant, Programme Management Unit, District Social Welfare Officer, Bhupen Bhattacharya, and representatives from the Panchayat and Rural Development, Health, and religious leaders, among others.

During the meeting, officials of the Kamrup district administration gave a detailed presentation on the measures, inter-departmental coordination, and community-based interventions, etc. adopted to prevent child marriage. Dr Raman and her team appreciated the proactive measures and collaborative approach of Kamrup district, remarking that such initiatives could serve as a model for other states. They also provided suggestions to further strengthen child marriage prevention efforts in the district.

