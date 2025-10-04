HCDG College diamond jubilee observed with tributes to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, was held on September 26 and 27 at the college premises. In view of the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the programmes were observed in a limited manner.

On September 26, saplings were planted, followed by the hoisting of the Diamond Jubilee flag, the college flag, and 60 commemorative flags. Bipin Dutta, President of the College Administrative Committee, lit the ceremonial earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Sri Sri Hemchandra Deva Goswami. Former President of the Administrative Committee, Rajani Kanta Dutta, offered smriti tarpan.

An educational discussion was held in the college auditorium, conducted by Dr. Bipul Gogoi, former Vice-Principal of Demow College. The welcome address was delivered by Dr. Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, while Dr. Rupam Saikia, Inspector of Colleges, Dibrugarh University, inaugurated the session. In the evening, 60 earthen lamps were lit to mark the occasion.

On September 27, the college paid tribute to beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg. An open session was organized where the Diamond Jubilee souvenir, along with several books, was released. The celebration concluded in the evening after the ceremonial lighting of earthen lamps.

