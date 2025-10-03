Tezpur University VC Issues Clarification on the Controversy Over Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Guwahati: Amid growing controversy, the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University has issued a detailed clarification note addressing allegations and misunderstandings surrounding the institution’s response to the demise of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

Dismissing claims that he prevented students from holding a condolence meeting, the VC explained that he was away between September 19 and 22 due to a family emergency. He emphasized that he personally participated in the Shradhanjali Anushthan organised by the University on September 22.

On the widely debated “Don’t make things funny” remark, the VC clarified that it was quoted out of context. “My intention was to stress the seriousness of the condolence, not to disrespect Zubeen Garg,” he said, expressing regret over the misunderstanding.

The Vice-Chancellor announced a series of initiatives to honour the late singer, including:

• A statue on campus

• An honoris causa degree at the next convocation

• A scholarship in Zubeen’s name

• Creation of a Swahid Bedi to honour martyrs of the Assam Agitation

He also apologized for the typographical error in an official circular that misspelled Garg’s name as “Jubeen Garg,” calling it a human error.

On the conduct of student elections on September 20, the VC said the decision was taken by the Returning Officer and district administration, clarifying that it was done in a restrained manner without celebrations.

Rejecting allegations of financial misuse, the VC clarified that his Russia visit was fully funded by the host institution and open to audit scrutiny.

Concluding his statement, the VC appealed for unity on campus: “The grievances of students remain our highest priority. We must engage in constructive dialogue and preserve the dignity of the University.”