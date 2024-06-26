HCDG College Nitaipukhuri Students Excel in BA 6th Semester Exams with Multiple First-Class Results

DEMOW: The results of the BA 6th Semester Examination (CBCS) Regular 2024 were declared on Monday and several students from various departments of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri secured first class. According to information received, in the English Department of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri, Lakhyashree Gogoi secured first class 4th, Nitumoni Handique secured first class 18th, Madhurjya Konwar secured first class 34th, Barasha Rani Bori secured first class, 55th, and Maineeshree Phulkonwar secured first class 99th. The Professor of HCDG College Nitaipukhuri congratulated the students for their good results.

