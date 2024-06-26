Digboi BJP Legislator Suren Phukan Denies Resignation Rumors, Blames Disgruntled Members for Malicious Act

DIGBOI: Digboi BJP legislator Suren Phukan while denying the validity of media content regarding the resignation of a group of various office bearers under Buri Dehing Mandal said that the perverted act was a handy work of a few disgruntled members intending to malign his image and the BJP.

Phukan in his media briefing today told the reporters that one of the former Panchayat presidents of Kailaspur was asked during one of the recent meetings to explain the cause of the worst performance of the panchayat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. According to the legislator, of the 6 panchayats in the Mandal, the Kailaspur GP yielded the least votes. Moreover, he was allegedly involved in usurping the PDS rice meant for the beneficiaries which had maligned the reputation of the party resulting subsequently in securing the least votes.

“I had held him accountable and advised him to work for the party in a true spirit, this was my blunder I suppose which must have annoyed him. Because he wanted to become the Mandal President again but people’s mandate and party decision thwarted his desire, he has now started working against me causing internal bickering within the house,” Phukan said.

“Of the 6 GPs under the Buridehing mandal, the complaint letter against me submitted to the party president mostly bore the signatures of Kailaspur only and few from others that too in a misleading manner without explaining the matter thereof,” alleged Phukan terming the media content as wrongful and baseless. “That the 5 booth presidents of the Mandal have tendered resignation is a fake, and cooked-up story,” Phukan cleared.

The press briefing was attended by various BJP office bearers of all the six Panchayats under the Mandal. The booth presidents, Mahila Morchas, panchayat office bearers, and other Karyakartas present in the press meeting also spoke in the same vein and denied the resignation row.

One of the signatories while briefing the media also alleged that the signature was procured to serve one of the party interests without divulging the intentions which was a wrongful act.

Kishore Sharma, one of the Prabharis urged the media houses to check the validity of the allegations and counter-checked the issue before publishing as misleading news is detrimental to individuals, parties, and society. “Not a single person from our Brahmajan panchayat has resigned from the party,” Sharma added.

Meanwhile, responding to media queries regarding the alleged non-allotment of PMAY to beneficiaries of Tamuli Bangaon in Digboi the legislator said, “There is a technical issue concerning implementation of certain government schemes in the forest area. However, it is not within my jurisdiction to allot PMAY houses to anyone, specific procedures are laid down and concerned departments are working on it. Regarding other developments in the Tamuli Bangaon area, I have changed the entire landscape of the village where the people did not even know the definition of schemes and developments before my tenures,” said Phukan.

It is pertinent to add here that a complaint was lodged with the party president against the Digboi MLA Suren Phukan for his alleged in-house factional politics in Buridehing Mandal newly added jurisdiction after the territorial delimitation of the constituency. The mandal being one of the largest in terms of electorates was within the Margherita constituency earlier and possibly the in-house drifting among the position seekers in the party may be the potential factor behind the issue.

How the party high command resolving the deadlock in a populous Mandal like Buri Dehing with 6 panchayats having around 89,000 voters is noteworthy.

