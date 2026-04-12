Rongali Haat, pre-Bihu celebration held at Nitaipukhuri auditorium under HCDG College initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, Women Studies and Development Cell, and IQAC, a Rongali Haat and pre-Bihu celebration was organized in the Nitaipukhuri Public auditorium premises on Saturday. In the programme, the HCDG College adopted the Podumoni village, while Jun Gaon self-help groups, college students, and the locals opened stalls where handmade Bihu delicacies such as til pithas, ladoo, muri, puffed rice, along with other commodities, were sold.

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