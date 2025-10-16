HCDG College Students’ Union Election: Priyanka Handique and Goutam Dowarah elected

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Students’ Union Election 2025-26 of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, was held on Tuesday, and the results declared on the same day. According to information received, there were a total of 11 posts, and in 1 post, the election was not conducted due to the invalid nomination of candidates. Thus, the election was held for 10 posts and in 8 of them, the candidates won uncontested. The voting was held for the posts of president and general secretary where Priyanka Handique won the president’s post and Goutam Dowarah the General Secretary’s post.

