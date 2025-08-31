Head cashier of Gaurisagar Punjab National Bank (PNB) Guna Kanta Kalita feted

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Guna Kanta Kalita, Head Cashier of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Gaurisagar branch, on Saturday got superannuation from his 37-year-long service.

Kalita joined the UBI Golaghat branch on December 1, 1988 and after serving for a few years in the Amguri and Majuli Kamalabari branches, he joined the UBI Gaurisagar branch on January 23, 2010. After the merger of UBI with PNB on April 1, 2020, the former UBI became PNB.

On Saturday, the last day of his service, a felicitation meeting was organized in the bank premises where his well wishers gathered. A felicitation ceremony was held and anchored by youth social worker Montu Kalita. The other dignitaries who attended the function were Tuwaram Khanikar, former Professor, SMD College, Charing, retired bank Manager Kamakshya Baruah, prominent businessman Dulal Baruah, Jitu Dutta, Probin Kakoty, senior journalist Rajib Dutta, Nabajyoti Ojah, Narendra Pratap Singh, Branch Manager, PNB, Gaurisagar, educationist Surjya Kumar Dutta, and others. In the meeting, the speakers highlighted the responsible, loyal, and amicable nature of Head Cashier Guna Kanta Kalita.

The bank fraternity felicitated him with a phulam gamusa, seleng, japi, xarai, and a bouquet. In his speech, Kalita expressed his thanks and gratitude to the bank staff as well as his well wishers for honouring him.

Also Read: CBI arrests former Punjab National Bank (PNB) senior manager in bribery case

Also Watch: