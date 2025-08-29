Assam: Golaghat district committee of Tea Tribes Women Association formed

A CORRESPONDENT BOKAKHAT: With the initiative of the ad-hoc committee of the Assam Tea Tribes Women Association (ATTWA) Golaghat district, and with the cooperation of all branch units of AATSA Golaghat district, a full-fledged delegate session as well as an open meeting of the women’s organization was held at Bokakhat on August 24.

On this occasion, the open session was held at the auditorium of Barowari Puja Mandap in Bokakhat. The flag was hoisted by the President of the ad-hoc committee of ATTWA Golaghat district, Mamita Behera, and homage was paid by the Secretary of the ad-hoc committee, Damini Kalindi. Later, the open meeting was presided over by Mamita Behera, and the welcome speech was delivered by Secretary Damini Kalindi.

Among those present in the meeting were Jagdish Baraik, General Secretary of AATSA Central Committee and Advisor of ATTWA Central Committee, Mishimi Dhan, President of ATTWA Central Committee, Mamoni Gajlu, Founding President of ATTWA, Champa Majhi, Secretary of ATTWA, Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, President of Assam State Journalists’ Association, former presidents and office bearers of AATSA Bokakhat branch, presidents and secretaries of different AATSA and ATTWA branches under Golaghat district, and others.

After the open session, the full-fledged delegate session and subject selection meeting of ATTWA Golaghat district were held. Acting as observers in the delegate session were Priyanka Praja, Organizational Secretary of ATTWA Central Committee, Jagadish Baraik, General Secretary of AATSA Central Committee and Advisor of ATTWA Central Committee, Jinuprabha Lodh, Assistant Secretary of ATTWA Central Committee, Lekhamoni Kalindi, Sports Secretary of ATTWA, Sushil Kalindi, President of AATSA Golaghat district, and Monoj Mohananda, Secretary of AATSA Golaghat district.

