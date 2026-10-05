Health and wellness camps held in Sonitpur district of Assam

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TEZPUR: Health and Wellness Camps were organised at Rangapara Higher Secondary School and Chandranath Sarma Higher Secondary School, Bihaguri, on Sunday as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being observed to commemorate 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The camps were organised with the support of the Health Department, Government of Assam, and provided free healthcare services, health check-ups, consultations and treatment. Specialist doctors from Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, General Medicine and AYUSH attended the camps.

At the Rangapara camp, Rangapara MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti attended as a guest. Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner (Health) Ahmadulla Thakuria, the Assistant District Commissioner and BDO of Rangapara, Dr Achyut Hazarika, Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur, and others were present. At the Chandranath Sarma Higher Secondary School camp in Bihaguri, Barchalla MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti attended as chief guest. Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner (Health) Ahmoddulla Thakuria, the Assistant District Commissioner of Barchalla, Bihaguri BDO, Dr Achyut Hazarika and others attended the programme.

Officials and staff of the National Health Mission, Sonitpur, as well as officials of the Rangapara and Bihaguri Block Primary Health Centres, were present at both camps.

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