Health and Wellness Camps Under SSA Benefit Over 1,900 in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (SSA), health and wellness camps were organised on Saturday in the East Golaghat and Gomariguri Development Blocks of Golaghat district.

The camps, held at Padumoni under East Golaghat Development Block and at Gomariguri Development Block, were inaugurated by Assam Minister for Women and Child Development, Ajanta Neog.

The initiative is being conducted with the coordinated participation of various government departments, with health and wellness camps scheduled to be completed across all development blocks of Golaghat district by October 9. A total of 871 patients availed healthcare services at the Padumoni camp, while 1,094 patients benefited from the camp held at Gomariguri.

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