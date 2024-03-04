Health check-up and training benefits over 100 villagers in Kokrajhar district of Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a commendable effort to enhance healthcare access in rural areas, a five-day health check-up camp-cum-training programme on health and nutrition, alongside the registration of Ayushman Health Cards, was successfully concluded at Simabragaon VCDC in the Kokrajhar district. The initiative, organized under the STI Hub CIT-K project, saw collaboration with Health Centres of Balajan and Kokrajhar.

Over 100 villagers actively participated in the event, availing themselves of the comprehensive health check-ups and valuable nutritional training. The highlight of the programme was the successful enrollment of participants in Ayushman Health Cards, providing them with enhanced access to healthcare services.

Dr. Pranav Kumar Singh, the Principal Investigator (PI) of the project, spearheaded this initiative and expressed gratitude to his dedicated team, including Co-PI Dr. Kaushik and Dr. Himangshu Das of Balajan PHC, as well as the JRFs, SRFs, Project Assistants, Field Assistants, Rindao, and other staff members who played pivotal roles in the success of the programme.

The village’s senior intellectuals and student unions, along with the enthusiastic support from the villagers, welcomed the initiative wholeheartedly. Their collective effort ensured the seamless execution of the health camp and training programme, fostering a healthier and more informed community in Simabragaon VCDC. The collaboration between the STI Hub CIT-K project and local health centres has not only addressed immediate health concerns but also laid the foundation for sustained well-being in the region.

