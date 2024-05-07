Health check-up camp organized by Krishna Medical, Diagnostic and Ultrasound Centre in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Krishna Medical, Diagnostic and Ultrasound Centre organized a free of cost health check-up camp at the premises of Shri Shri Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra on Sunday on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the institute. The health check-up camp was formally inaugurated by Bhupendra Dev Goswami, the Xatradhikar of Shri Shri Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The camp was held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and three doctors, namely Dr. Bipul Das, Dr. Abhinav Bhuyan and Dr. Rumi Barua consulted more than 300 patients.

Also Read: Gargaon College organized a workshop on vermicomposting

Also Watch;