Gargaon College organized a workshop on vermicomposting

SIVASAGAR: As part of Environment Education Programme, Mission Life in Assam, a one day state level workshop on vermicomposting was organized by Eco-Club, Gargaon College in collaboration with the NSS Unit & Department of Zoology and supported by Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India on Monday. The programme was chaired by noted academic, poet and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta.

The programme started with the felicitation of the dignitaries and lighting of lamps. In his deliberation, Dr Mahanta highlighted the importance of raising awareness about environmental sustainability among the young generations for a better future of the planet earth. He also pointed out the practice of vermicomposting can go a long way in the promotion of eco-farming. He also highly praised the efforts of the organizers in conducting the event. Dr Rimjim Borah, the coordinator of the Eco club and Programme Officer of NSS Unit, Gargaon College delivered a speech on ‘Environmental Education Programme and Mission LiFE in Assam’.

Dr Borah focussed on the role of eco clubs for successful implementation of various themes of LiFE Mission for achieving sustainable eco-friendly environment in Assam.

Dr Arundhati Bordoloi, Subject Matter Specialist (Soil Science) of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sivasagar was invited as resource person of this workshop. Her deliberation was on the topic, “The Science of Vermicomposting: Principles, Processes and Microbial Activity-Earthworms”. Dr Bordoloi lucidly pointed out the science of vermicomposting as a clean, sustainable, and zero-waste approach to manage organic wastes.

A total 120 students of eleven (11) schools of Sivasagar district along with 17 teachers in charge enthusiastically participated in the workshop. These include Nazira Bortola HS School, Nazira HS & MP School, Panibil High School, Hahchara High School, Mothiachiga Rajmow High School, Bogidole High School, Dhitaipukhuri H.S School, Ligiripukhuri High School, Kenduguri High School,Na-Mati High School, and Cherekapar High School.

Dr Surajit Saikia, the Coordinator of IQAC demonstrated some video clips regarding organic farming in Gargaon College. A hands-on training was provided to all participants for construction of vermicomposting bins as well as preparation and maintenance of earthworms in various seasons. All total 160 participants including Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty, HoD, Deptt. of Education, Pranab Dowerah, HoD, Deptt. of Assamese and all faculties of Gargaon College, NSS Volunteers were present in this workshop.

The programme was moderated by Dr Rimjim Borah, Coordinator of Eco club and Programme Officer of NSS Unit, Gargaon College. Dr Borah offered vote of thanks to all the participants and resource person for making the workshop a grand success.

