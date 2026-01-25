Health department observes National Girl Child Day in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: National Girl Child Day was observed on Saturday at the Dr. John Berry White Seminar Hall, organized by the Additional Chief Medical & Health Officer (FW), Dibrugarh.

The event commenced with an awareness rally, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from nursing students, ASHA workers, and other health staff. This was followed by an awareness meeting chaired by Dr. Saikat Patra, Mayor of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation. He expressed strong support for government initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) and called for the creation of supportive environments where girls can excel in sports, arts, and academics.

In his address, Dr. Amrit Baruah, Retired Joint Director of Health Services, emphasized that the primary objective of the campaign was to combat growing discrimination against girls and to promote their education.

Dr. Biswajit Baruah, Additional Chief Medical & Health Officer (FW), Dibrugarh, highlighted the significance of the PC&PNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act, stressing the need for widespread public awareness to prevent female foeticide.

Dr. Utpala Baruah, Medical Officer, Dibrugarh Urban State Dispensary, spoke on the importance of gender equality in building a world where every girl feels valued, safe, and empowered to reach her full potential. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Polash Konwar.

