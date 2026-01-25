Assistance from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund given to 94 patients in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan distributed financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to 94 patients from the Dibrugarh Legislative Assembly Constituency who are undergoing treatment for various ailments. The cheques were handed over at the minister’s residence office. Speaking on the occasion, Phukan said the financial assistance was intended to ease the economic burden faced by patients and their families during critical medical treatment.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allocating Rs 1 crore to each Assembly constituency under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Phukan also informed that through this initiative, more than 500 individuals in the Dibrugarh constituency have already benefited.

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is aimed at ensuring immediate financial support to patients across Assam who are confronted with urgent and critical health-related expenses.

