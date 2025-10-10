Health Department Temporary Workers’ Union to hold first annual meet

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli Local Committee of the All Assam Health Department Temporary Workers’ Union has announced the celebration of its first annual meeting on October 15 at the Dhekiajuli Swahid Smarak Nyas campus.

According to a letter issued by the committee, the event aims to strengthen unity and coordination among temporary employees working under the Health Department across Assam. The organizing body has extended invitations to senior dignitaries, local representatives, and health officials to attend and bless the occasion.

The letter, jointly signed by Baburam Nath, President, and Taj Uddin Ahmed, Secretary of the Dhekiajuli Local Committee, expressed gratitude for the cooperation and guidance received from higher authorities and appealed for continued support to ensure the success of the event.

The event is expected to include discussions on workers’ welfare, coordination of medical services, and social responsibility initiatives under the parishad’s ongoing mission to ensure improved service delivery through collective effort.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Pijush Hazarika visits erosion-affected site in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: