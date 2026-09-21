Heartthrob Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg Remembered Across Demow on First Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The first death anniversary of heartthrob cultural icon Zubeen Garg was observed at various places in Demow on Saturday. The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Demow Regional Committee, paid tribute to Zubeen Garg at Demow Chariali in the presence of dignitaries and local residents on Saturday evening. Earthen lamps and incense sticks were lit in front of his photograph.

The Demow Labour Union also paid tribute to the cultural icon at Demow Chariali by lighting earthen lamps and incense sticks and raising slogans such as “Joy Zubeen Da” and “Zubeen Da Amar Houk.”

The Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM), Demow Town Committee, also paid tribute to Zubeen Garg by lighting earthen lamps in front of his photograph. The Demow Regional Students’ Union paid tribute to him in front of its office on Demow Hari Pora Road on Saturday evening.

A shradhanjali programme for Zubeen Garg was also organised at the Demow Public Playground on Saturday evening, where people paid tribute by lighting earthen lamps. A cultural programme was also organised at the venue, with singers performing songs by Zubeen Garg. Bhargab Krishna Hazarika, a Class VIII student, brilliantly painted a picture of Zubeen Garg inspired by the song ‘Roi Roi Binale’ on canvas during the programme. The programme concluded with the singing of ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’. HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, also observed Zubeen Garg Divas on the college premises on Saturday.

Also Read: Nalbari School Marks ‘Zubeen’s Day’ with Songs, Poetry and Tributes to Assamese Icon