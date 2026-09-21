Nalbari School Marks ‘Zubeen’s Day’ with Songs, Poetry and Tributes to Assamese Icon

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: PM Shri Morowa Anundoram Barooah Higher Secondary School in Nalbari observed September 19 as “Zubeen’s Day” to remember and pay tribute to Assam’s beloved artiste Zubeen Garg. After regular classes, the Students’ Union organised a commemorative programme featuring songs, poetry and speeches. More than 30 students participated and performed songs associated with the artiste.

The programme began with teachers presenting excerpts from Zubeen Garg’s popular songs. Teachers Dipankar Kalita, Girin Baishya, Asmita Barman, Mitu Deka, Nitul Kumar Das and Priyanka Kashyap also performed. Acting Principal Dilip Rajbongshi, Binita Mahanta Kakati, Angana Bhattacharyya and Dr Bhaskar Jyoti Deka spoke about Zubeen Garg’s life, artistic journey and contribution to Assamese music and culture. Student Ritimala Bhagawati recited a self-composed poem dedicated to the artiste.

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