Heatwave effect: School timing changed in Silchar

A correspondent

Silchar: In the backdrop of heatwave in Cachar district, the District Magistrate, Mridul Yadav who took charge on Friday itself, had issued new guidelines to safeguard students from the adverse effects of extreme heat. Effective from September 21, all private, state, and central government schools were asked to implement specific precautionary measures to protect students from the rising temperatures.

The revised school hours would now start at 7:30am and conclude by 12:30pm. Further morning assemblies were to be conducted inside classrooms.

Schools were asked to ensure that students have access to ample drinking water. Students are advised to refrain from wearing waistcoats and ties during this period to minimize heat retention.

Institutions must also check that all fans are operational and that classrooms are well-ventilated. In case of power outages, schools are mandated to arrange for alternate power backup systems.

Also Read: Northeast Heatwave Alert: How to Stay Safe During the Temperature Spike (sentinelassam.com)