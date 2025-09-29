Heavy vehicle ban & dry day in Bongaigaon on occasion of Durga Puja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In view of Durga Puja celebrations from September 28 to October 2, the Bongaigaon district administration has restricted movement of heavy vehicles in Bongaigaon town and Dangtol area. Deputy Commissioner Navadeep Pathak informed that trucks, dumpers, and other six-wheeler or above vehicles would not be allowed, except those carrying essential goods, which may ply only between 12 midnight and 6 am through designated routes. The restriction will remain in force till October 2 midnight.

Meanwhile, October 2 has also been declared a Dry Day across Bongaigaon district on account of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev. Sale, possession, consumption, and transportation of liquor will be prohibited, and all liquor shops will remain closed. Violation of the order will invite legal action.

