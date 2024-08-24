Heavy Vehicle Ban Imposed on Borkhola-Kalain Road to Protect Ongoing Construction and Public Safety

SILCHAR: In a significant move to safeguard public safety, the Executive Engineer of PWRD, Borkhola & Katigorah Territorial Road Division, has announced a new restriction on heavy vehicles along the Borkhola-Kalain Road, currently under construction as part of the Asom Mala Project. The prohibition, effective immediately, applies to all vehicles with a Gross Total Weight (GTW) exceeding 15 metric tons (MT) on the Borkhola-Khambarbazar stretch of the road. This measure comes in response to regular damages to the ongoing construction caused by the frequent movement of heavily loaded commercial vehicles, leading to severe disruptions for pedestrian traffic and smaller vehicles.

To alleviate these issues and prioritize public interest, the ban will remain in place until further notice. However, LPG carriers have been granted an exemption, provided they enter and exit through the Borkhola side only.

The executive engineer urges all concerned to adhere to this notification, ensuring the smooth progress of the road construction and minimizing inconvenience to the public, stated a press release.

