Morigaon: Protesting the alleged rape committed by a group of three notorious persons against a minor girl on Wednesday evening at Dhing Barbheti under Dhing PS, an NGO, Sahai, Assam took out a protest rally across the town.

The NGO led by its chief functionary Raju Mahanta demanded punishment for the culprits.

