HeCSA urges Assam government to save 450-year-old chariot (Rath)

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DHUBRI: The Heritage Conservation Society of Assam (HeCSA) recently urged the State Government to scientifically conserve a 450-year-old chariot (Rath) belonging to the Srimanta Sankardeva era at Ramraikuti Satra and bell materials therein located close to the border in Dhubri district.

The Rath and other bell materials were gifted to the Satra by the then King of the Koch dynasty, Maharaja Naranarayan of Cooch Behar, who had patronised the preachings of Vaishnavism.

The society also urged the government to construct a replica of the Rath and place it in Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Talking to The Sentinel, Secretary (Admin) of HeCSA, Bikash Jyoti Goswami, informed that during their recent visit to Ramraikuti Satra, it was seen that due to environmental exposure and age, these sacred items were facing steady degradation and decay and needed conservation.

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