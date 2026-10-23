Hemanta Biswa Sharma Launches Forest Department’s Online Transfer Portal to Curb Corruption

In a definitive move to dismantle corruption within state administration, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially launched the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department's new automated digital transfer portal.

The system transitions traditional manual postings into a transparent, automated process to permanently curb political interference, middleman activities, and bribery allegations that have long plagued departmental transfers. The deployment follows a rigorous crackdown by the state government targeting a lucrative "cash-for-postings" racket, where officials reportedly paid up to ₹30 lakh for coveted placements.

"Our stance is unequivocal: money cannot be exchanged for transfers and postings," stated Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah during a recent performance evaluation. He reiterated that the automated rules ensure a level playing field based strictly on clear vacancies rather than recommendations.

Under the new tech-driven guidelines, employees can apply for rotations or execute mutual transfers directly through the integrated network. By minimizing human intervention, the government intends to optimize human resources while strengthening ecological protection. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that eliminating corrupt practices remains an absolute baseline for the state's environmental governance.