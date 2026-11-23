CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Traditional craftsmanship and artistic creativity are drawing considerable attention at the ongoing Jatinga Festival, with the exquisite handicrafts of Hempu Kuki, a resident of Mahur in Dima Hasao, emerging as one of the major attractions. Showcasing a beautiful collection of handcrafted items made from wood and bamboo, Hempu has attracted visitors with his remarkable craftsmanship and dedication to preserving traditional art. His stall has become a centre of attraction for festival goers keen to explore locally made products and indigenous craftsmanship.

Interacting with the media, Hempu Kuki said that he and his family had been engaged in handicraft-making for the past 12 years. During this period, they have participated in numerous festivals and exhibitions at different places across the country, receiving appreciation and encouragement for their creations.

He said that the appreciation and recognition received from people give him immense satisfaction and inspire him to continue pursuing his passion for handicrafts.

Beyond showcasing his artistic skills, Hempu also conveyed an important message on environmental conservation. He appealed to people to protect forests and use forest resources judiciously, pointing out that the raw materials required to make these handicrafts are collected from the forest.

The two-day Jatinga Festival, being held on November 21 and 22, has provided a valuable platform for local artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, promote indigenous craftsmanship and highlight the rich cultural heritage of Dima Hasao.