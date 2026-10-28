Northeast Heritage Takes Centre Stage at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar 2026

Itanagar, October 28 : The rich cultural tapestry of Northeast India is on full display at the 10-day Gandhi Shilp Bazaar 2026, which opened at the Mopin Solung Ground on October 24. Organised by the NEHHDC in association with the Ministry of Textiles, the event features 56 vibrant stalls showcasing traditional handloom, indigenous crafts, and handmade products until November 2.

The exhibition aims to eliminate intermediaries by connecting rural artisans directly with urban buyers. "This bazaar provides a critical platform for our craftspeople to scale their businesses and gain market visibility," stated Mara Kocho, Managing Director of NEHHDC, during the inauguration.

Regional Director Hara Kanta Baro also emphasized that the initiative is vital for preserving generational cultural knowledge.

Local weavers have reported strong initial footfalls and brisk sales of traditional textiles over the opening days. Organizers noted that the event serves a dual purpose: safeguarding the region's artistic identity while creating sustainable entrepreneurship opportunities for local communities.

The bazaar remains open to visitors daily, offering a unique opportunity to experience and support the diverse artistic heritage of the Northeast.